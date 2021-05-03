HEI school has opened bangkok branch

HEI Schools is now in Bangkok, announced the Finnish embassy in Bangkok on 30 April 2021.

Ambassador Jyri Järviaho and other representatives of the Embassy visited HEI Schools Bangkok Open House at Sukhothai Hotel in March, together with an amazing group of families who interested in Finnish Early Childhood Education. The event was filled with joy and happiness. The children enjoyed the activities from the curriculum and learnt through play.

“Bringing up children who can change the world,” is the vision.

HEI Schools Bangkok is the Finnish International Kindergarten for students aged 1.5 to 6 years and will be opened in September 2021. The pedagogy and curriculum are designed based on the latest research in early childhood education from co-founding partner, the University of Helsinki, aiming to enhance a child’s active participation, curiosity and creativity through play and exploration.

