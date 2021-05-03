SwedCham Hong Kong launches hybrid event

On 30 April 2021 the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong announced:

We at SwedCham are thrilled to launch our two exclusive hybrid events on the theme DARE TO THINK DIFFERENTLY! Join us on May 27th at The Mills or take part in the events via Zoom!

The first event will be with no other then Spotify, we will meet Katarina Berg, Michael Kim that will share their insights from one of the world’s most innovative companies. How does the “Work from Anywhere” idea work in reality? How do you connect virtually and motivate remotely? What is the story behind their progressive parental leave? And what does People First really mean, and how does it drive business?

Don’t miss out to hear more about these topics, read more and sign up for this event and read more about the other events we are hosting on the 27 May here.

Hope to see you there!- says Swedcham HK team.