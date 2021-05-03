Future of Food webinar’s topic is sustainability

Swedcham Hong Kong invites to their next webinar on a topic of ‘Future of Food’ in May 12, 2021.

The invitation read:

Over and over, we get reminded through media news, climate research papers, documentaries and social media posts that we need to change the way we eat. Our food system, industrial animal farming and eating habits are not sustainable as they contribute to increasing greenhouse gas emissions, loss of biodiversity and other critical challenges facing our planet.

As consumers, we can agree that a rapid change in eating habits is deemed necessary and urgent. But what are the alternatives and do they come with other challenges? How far can we go to make the new solutions a reality?

These are some of the questions that are going to be discussed on the 12th of May at our webinar Future of Food with leading experts from Sweden and Hong Kong: Sonalie Figueiras , Founder & Editor-in-Chief at Green Queen Media and Daniel Skavén Ruben, Head of Strategy and Special Projects at Stockeld Dreamery.

The webinar will be moderated by Karine Hirn, Partner and Chief Sustainability Officer of East Capital Group.

