High-speed ferry sailing from Philippines to Denmark

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

The 115-meter high-speed ferry, Express 5, and its crew is now sailing from Cebu, the Philippines to Rønne, Denmark, reported the Manila Bulletin.

Philippine Ambassador to Denmark Leo Herrera-Lim said “[Express 5] signifies the country’s growing expertise and capability in constructing world-class vessels at competitive rates.”

The ferry was made by Austal Philippines to redefine travel between Ystad in Sweden and Rønne, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

It can accommodate up to 1,610 passengers and around 450 cars at a time and has a full bistro and bar, a children’s play area, and multiple audio-visual screens.

