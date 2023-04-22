Philippine-built ferry arrives in Denmark

Express 5, the Philippine-built ferry, has recently arrived in Denmark and will be ready soon to serve residents and tourists traveling to Bornholm.

The ship can accommodate 1,610 passengers and 450 cars through its two vehicle decks. It will take an hour and twenty minutes to travel from Copenhagen to the island.

“The arrival of Express 5, the second fast ferry delivery by Austal Philippines to Denmark, marks a significant milestone in Philippine-Denmark relations. It also validates the Philippines’ growing expertise in building world-class vessels,” the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said in a statement Thursday.

According to Phil Star, the DFA said the ship’s first sailing schedule is set on 29 April 2023 morning.

