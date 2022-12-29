General news / Norway / Thailand

Norwegian man arrested and fined for public lewdness in Pattaya

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by The Thaiger

The foreign man, now identified as a 49-year-old Norwegian, was arrested and fined for 5,000 baht on Wednesday, 28 December 2022 for committing public lewdness with a Thai woman in Pattaya.

According to The Thaiger, the accused confessed to featuring in the indecent clip sent to police of a foreign man and a Thai woman having sex near the intersection on Pattaya Soi 3 Road on early morning of Monday, 26 December 2022.

The foreigner said “he has no idea” who the woman is nor knows her name and he claimed he was intoxicated at the time.

Though, Pattaya police will keep tracking her down as she is equally responsible for the incident.

Source: https://thethaiger.com/hot-news/crime/pattaya-police-fine-norwegian-tourist-5000-baht-for-public-lewdness

Related posts:

Man wanted for rape in Sweden arrested in Thailand Norwegian man crashes car into Chiang Mai moat causing one dead Danish man house on Koh Samui is completely robbed Another overstayed tourist arrested on Koh Samui in Thailand

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *