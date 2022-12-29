Norwegian man arrested and fined for public lewdness in Pattaya

The foreign man, now identified as a 49-year-old Norwegian, was arrested and fined for 5,000 baht on Wednesday, 28 December 2022 for committing public lewdness with a Thai woman in Pattaya.

According to The Thaiger, the accused confessed to featuring in the indecent clip sent to police of a foreign man and a Thai woman having sex near the intersection on Pattaya Soi 3 Road on early morning of Monday, 26 December 2022.

The foreigner said “he has no idea” who the woman is nor knows her name and he claimed he was intoxicated at the time.

Though, Pattaya police will keep tracking her down as she is equally responsible for the incident.

Source: https://thethaiger.com/hot-news/crime/pattaya-police-fine-norwegian-tourist-5000-baht-for-public-lewdness