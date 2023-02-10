Denmark / General news / Norway / Sweden

American journalist accuses U.S. for being behind Nord Stream pipelines sabotage in Baltic Sea

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
North Stream pipeline gas leak on 27 September 2022 as seen from above.

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, recently published an article “How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline,” cited an unidentified source saying that the United States was behind the Nord Stream pipelines sabotage in the Baltic Sea which happened in September 2022.

Hersh writes that U.S. navy divers had destroyed the pipelines with explosives on the orders of President Joe Biden and were assisted by Norway in the aim of cutting off Russia’s capital.

According to Reuters, the White House dismissed them as “utterly false and complete fiction”. Norway’s foreign ministry said the allegations were “nonsense.”

Russian government representative, Dmitry Peskov, urged that Hersh’s blog must deserve more attention by the public and Western media and should not be ignored for its “remarkable for the depth of analysis.”

“The world must find out the truth about who carried out this act of sabotage,” Peskov told reporters.

“This is a very dangerous precedent: if someone did it once, they can do it again anywhere in the world,” he added.

Sources:

Related posts:

Russian company behind North Stream: Scandinavian countries prevents investigation Sweden concludes explosions and sabotage on North Stream 1 upon investigation Sweden confirmes sabotage on North Stream 1 after solid evidence of explosives

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *