Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, recently published an article “How America Took Out The Nord Stream Pipeline,” cited an unidentified source saying that the United States was behind the Nord Stream pipelines sabotage in the Baltic Sea which happened in September 2022.

Hersh writes that U.S. navy divers had destroyed the pipelines with explosives on the orders of President Joe Biden and were assisted by Norway in the aim of cutting off Russia’s capital.

According to Reuters, the White House dismissed them as “utterly false and complete fiction”. Norway’s foreign ministry said the allegations were “nonsense.”

Russian government representative, Dmitry Peskov, urged that Hersh’s blog must deserve more attention by the public and Western media and should not be ignored for its “remarkable for the depth of analysis.”

“The world must find out the truth about who carried out this act of sabotage,” Peskov told reporters.

“This is a very dangerous precedent: if someone did it once, they can do it again anywhere in the world,” he added.

