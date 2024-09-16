People in Thailand control major crime in Sweden

A new police report has uncovered that around 600 criminals, many of them based in countries like Thailand, are driving a large portion of the crime taking place in Sweden. These crimes range from drug trafficking to violence, fraud, and money laundering, according to a report by Ekot.

Among the foreign locations identified, Thailand has emerged as a significant base for criminal networks exerting control over Swedish crime. Håkan Wall, a Swedish police officer, emphasized that these criminals have a major influence on the smuggling of drugs into Sweden as well as violent incidents, including shootings and bombings.

“They have a substantial impact on what is happening in Sweden, both when it comes to drug smuggling and violence,” Wall stated to Sveriges Radio.

Out of the 600 individuals tracked by Swedish authorities, about 100 are believed to have the greatest influence over crime in Sweden. Many of these are operating from countries and areas like Thailand, Spain, North Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey.

The presence of these criminals in Thailand and other countries present significant challenges for Swedish authorities. Since many hold citizenship in other countries, extradition and arrest efforts are often complicated by international legal hurdles.

Wall noted that while some arrests may be straightforward, others require more extensive efforts. “We have very good prospects of arresting some, but others will take more work,” he said.

The report highlights the difficulty in bringing these international criminals to justice, particularly those operating from countries like Thailand, where extradition can be a complex and drawn-out process.

Source: Sveriges Radio.