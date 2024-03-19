H&M collaborates with Danish GFA to recycle textile waste in Southeast Asia

The Swedish fast fashion company H&M is collaborating with the Danish non-profit organisation Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) to accelerate and scale recycling of post industrial textile waste in the countries producing garments. It was announced on 18 March 2024, which is the Global Recycling Day.

It is a three year partnership and it will help expand the “National Circular Fashion Partnership” programmes. The programmes are in development in Vietnam and Cambodia and already active in Bangladesh. Programmes are set to expand to Indonesia and Turkey. The National Circular Fashion Partnership is an initiative, which works across sectors to work towards a long-term and just transition into a circular fashion system.

Global Fashion Agenda fosters industry collaborations on sustainability in fashion, with the goal of a net positive fashion industry by educating and inspiring all stakeholders.

Source: globalfashionagenda.org