H&M launches dance collection with Jaquel Knight

To inspire people to dance and celebrate the vast variety of movement, H&M Move has launched their first ever Dance Collection “equipping Movers with stylish and functional movewear.”

H&M announces the renowned choreographer, Jaquel Knight, to showcase the collection and open the dancefloor to everybody. H&M says the collaboration continues Knight’s ongoing role as a “Mover” for the brand beginning with the launch in August.

Knight’s mission in partnering with H&M is to promote diversity and equality within dance.

– The dancefloor is a safe space. Open to every body. Whoever you are. Whatever your ability. It’s about expressing yourself. However you move. If the world got up and all danced for five minutes a day, if we just took time out of our daily schedules to breath and dance it out, the world would truly be a different place, says Knight.

The collection, which includes dancefloor-ready movewear for both men and women, features jacquards and timeless tracksuits. The brand’s exclusive made-for-moving material DryMove™ features across the Dance Collection and uses moisture wicking technology to pull sweat away from skin.

H&M Move is a brand celebrating movement and inviting the world to move. According to H&M, the brand is stylish and functional while made in a sustainable way.

The first H&M Move Dance Collection launched on October 6th and is available in 2400 stores worldwide.

Source: https://about.hm.com/news/general-news-2022/h-m-move-opens-the-dancefloor-with-renowned-choreographer-jaquel.html