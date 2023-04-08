H&M Move partners with carbon capture company LanzaTech

The Swedish fashion brand, H&M Move has partnered with the carbon capture company LanzaTech to create garments partly from captured emissions and infusing them with the brand’s own DryMove technology in a capsule collection.

The collection consists of a three-piece drop for women: a jumpsuit, a top and a pair of tights, partly made of LanzaTech CarbonSmart polyester with a DryMove finish.

“This partnership enables H&M Move to explore innovative materials and play our part in helping to create more sustainable sportswear in the future,” says Simon Brown, General Manager at H&M Move.

According to a press release, LanzaTech’s innovation in the pieces will capture carbon emissions from steel mills, trap them in bioreactors and convert them into the same building blocks that conventional polyester is made of.

It also will help reduce pollution and limit the use of virgin fossil resources needed to make new products.

“We are proud to partner with H&M Move on this drop which reflects ways to rethink how we make and how we experience our clothing,” says Jennifer Holmgren, CEO of LanzaTech.