H&M says new partnership with brand “Good American” drives inclusivity and diversity

Swedish clothing company, H&M, has announced the brand “Good American” – a brand for women by women – has been included in its concept “H&M with friends” and said it helps the company in its mission of taking further steps towards inclusivity and diversity.

H&M stated to be very proud of partnering with Good American which allows the fashion company to expand its world.

With the brand, H&M wishes to guide their customers towards their best, most individual style while inspire and encourage style experiments.

As the collection includes a wide range of sizes, H&M said the brand produces “body-positive fashion for everyone” and “celebrates diversity with empowering style” which matches H&M’s drive for inclusivity.

– We’re so excited that Good American is the latest addition to “H&M with Friends”. Good American has always been more than just a fashion brand, it’s a platform for inclusivity, diversity and body positivity and H&M’s new multi-brand retail concept really aligns with our brand ethos of empowering all women and encouraging our customers to feel inspired when shopping. Joining the H&M family means that our customers will now have wider access to the Good American brand in Sweden and Germany, said Emma Grede, the Founder of Good American

In 2018 H&M was entangled in a storm of controversy after the release of an ad featuring a Black child wearing a sweatshirt that read “coolest monkey in the jungle.” Subsequently, H&M has made a more determined effort of incorporating diversity, equity and inclusion in its marketing strategy.

Source: https://about.hm.com/news/general-news-2022/-h-m-with-friends—meet-our-newest-companion–good-american–.html