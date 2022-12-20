Norway King Harald remains hospitalized though with “stable condition”

The Norwegian Royal household announced on Monday, 19 December 2022 that Norway’s King Harald will remain in Oslo’s university hospital “for a few days.”

Due to an infection, His Highness was treated with intravenous antibiotics and is now in a stable condition, said a statement.

Recently, King Harald has suffered many health issues including Covid-19 and respiratory problems.

His Highness was also hospitalized for another infection back in August 2022 and underwent knee surgery in 2021, reported The Bangkok Post.

