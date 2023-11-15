H&M to Collaborate with Danish Rotate Birger Christensen

H&M is set to launch a new party collection in collaboration with the renowned Danish fashion brand Rotate Birger Christensen.

The Danish fashionista brand is famous for its coveted party dresses featuring puffed sleeves. This collaboration opens up the opportunity for a broader audience to access the designs synonymous with the Danish brand.

Following the success of their recent collection with Paco Rabanne, H&M aims to replicate that triumph with this new partnership. The forthcoming collaboration is set to hit stores on November 28, which perfectly aligns with the approaching holiday season.

“This collection is perfect for the upcoming festive season. Rotate’s approach to fashion is truly joyful, and we are happy to deliver such a positive and vibrant message to H&M customers,” said Ann-Sofie Johansson, the design director for women’s clothing and creative advisor at H&M, about the cooperation.

Rotate’s creative directors, Thora Valdimarsdottir and Jeanette Madsen shared the excitement.

“Our moodboard is full of festive images, elements of Scandinavian glamor, and a message of empowerment and femininity,” the duo said in a statement.

Source: Hapers Bazaar