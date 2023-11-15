Thailand failing to attract global talent while Nordic countries dominates top 10

Thailand has experienced a decline in its global talent attraction, according to the Global Talent Competitiveness Index 2023. In the latest index ranking, conducted by INSEAD, Thailand dropped from 75th to 79th place.

The report, assessing 134 countries, reveals a persistent correlation between a country’s wealth and its ability to compete. The Scandinavian nations continue to outshine economically disadvantaged ones, with Denmark (4th), Finland (6th), Norway (7th) and Sweden (9th) in the ranking.

Switzerland maintains its position as the most competitive for the 10th consecutive year, while Singapore has managed to secure the second position due to its highly educated workforce and innovation-oriented economy.

The report suggests that global talent competition will intensify in the coming decade due to uncertainties and geopolitical tensions affecting trade and investment.

Countries positioning themselves as attractive hubs for capable individuals are placing a strong emphasis on quality of life and sustainability. The introduction of AI across industries is anticipated to increase workforce pressure, particularly impacting those with lower qualifications or skills. Highly skilled individuals are deemed crucial in this scenario, with a skilled workforce being a key factor in attracting and retaining talent.

Source: nationthailand.com