Huawei’s Danish Communication Manager quits his job after revelations regarding face recognition of Uighurs

Danish Communication Manager for the Chinese telecom giant Huawei Tommy Zwicky has announced on Twitter that he has resigned his position. The announcement comes after it was revealed in The Washington Post, that Huawei has tested a face recognition technology that has been able to identify Uighurs, an oppressed ethnic minority in China.

Tommy Zwicky was after the revelation in The Washington Post asked by a DR Correspond on Twitter to explain the story and is believed to have responded, “I can not, which is why I have resigned my position”. The response was later deleted.

Tommy Zwicky has since announced without further explanation on Twitter that he has resigned his position after about 6 months of employment.

According to the Danish newspaper Berlingske, one million Uighurs are imprisoned in rehabilitation camps in western China’s Xinjiang province. Both experts and human rights groups have described it as a digital surveillance state, where the Uighurs are closely monitored by the police.

Source: Nord Jyske