Swedish Polestar and Chinese Xingji Meizu join forces

Swedish EV maker Polestar has joined forces with Xingji Meizu, a mobile phone and electronics company, to build an operating system for Polestar cars sold in China.

In the rest of the world, Polestar has integrated Google’s Android Automotive OS into vehicles to power its infotainment systems. Google has very little market share in China, partly because the government has restricted its use.

The tie-up with Xingji Meizu indicates how important the Chinese market is to Polestar.

“China is one of the fastest growing EV markets in the world. It’s also a market with very specific consumer trends. These includes increasing levels of integration between consumer electronics devices and vehicles,” said Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

“By partnering with a company that has a strong complementary competence to our own, we will be able to offer the locally tailored user experience that both drivers and passengers expect.”

The companies will further develop Flyme Auto into a seamless OS for Polestar cars sold in China. The system will include in-car apps, streaming services and intelligent vehicle software.

Polestar, which is also owned by Geely, expects to transfer around 130 commercial staff in China to the new company.

Polestar will own 49% while the remaining 51% will be owned by Xingji Meizu.

