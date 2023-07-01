Iceland ranked top of Global Peace Index, Singapore makes to highest in Asia

The Sydney-based Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) reported the latest Global Peace Index(GPI), showing that Iceland was ranked at the top of the list, followed by Denmark, Ireland, New Zealand, and Austria.

Singapore was next, making it to the highest-ranking out of other Asian countries in terms of peace.

Also, Portugal, Slovenia, Japan, and Switzerland were ranked in the top 10.

According to The Independent Singapore, the GPI evaluates various indicators related to peace, encompassing violence levels, conflict, militarization, and societal safety and security.

Even if the Russian-Ukraine has not over and impacted Europe’s political stability and international relations with other countries, Europe, as a whole, remains the most peaceful region globally.

