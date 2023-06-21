Iceland suspends whale hunting until August

Iceland’s government announced that it would suspend whale hunting until the end of August this year due to animal welfare concerns on Tuesday, 20 June 2023.

“I have taken the decision to suspend whaling,” until 31 August, Food Minister Svandis Svavarsdottir said in a statement, after a government-commissioned report concluded the hunt does not comply with Iceland’s Animal Welfare Act.

The last remaining whaling firm in the Nordic country, Hvalur, said that this year would be its final season as the hunt has become less profitable.

Though, it is doubtful that Hvalur would head out to sea even after the banning period, reported the Bangkok Post.

The only countries that have continued whale hunting during the controversial period which many environmentalists and animal rights advocates around the world constantly discuss about the issue are Iceland, Norway, and Japan.

