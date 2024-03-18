Denmark and Philippines meet to discuss healthcare workers

The Department of Migrant Workers in the Philippines met Danish representatives to discuss the possibility of people-to-people- exchanges between Denmark and the Philippines.

Besides The Department of Migrant Workers in the Philippines the Ambassador Franz-Michael Mellbin, Deputy Head of Mission, Peter Dalberg, and Director General for the Asia, Latin America, Oceania, and Caribbean Department of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thomas Lund-Sørensen, also attended the meeting.

The meeting was announced on the media ‘X’ by The Trade Council of Denmark in the Philippines. The post indicates that the meeting was positive and constructive.

The sit-down also included a discussion led by Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac which focused on a possible bilateral cooperation on training and recruiting Filipino healthcare professionals to Denmark.

Source: The Trade Council of Denmark in the Philippines’ X account.