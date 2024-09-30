Vard Vung Tau constructs a new CSOV for Edda Wind

Vard Vung Tau, a Vietnamese shipyard, has started constructing a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) for the Norwegian company Edda Wind. This milestone, marked by the keel laying, is part of a €250 million contract awarded to Vard, a renowned shipbuilder, in March 2023 to construct four advanced CSOVs.

The vessels are products of a design collaboration with Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway. They cater specifically to Edda Wind’s requirements for flexibility, operability, and eco-friendly systems. The innovative hull design optimizes seakeeping abilities and minimizes fuel consumption, reflecting the Norwegian company’s commitment to sustainability and efficiency in maritime operations.

Moreover, all four CSOVs will support green fuels and energy carriers. They will adapt to various future fuel types and incorporate technology for energy-efficient HVAC, power generation, and propulsion systems.

Currently, Vard’s facilities in Romania and Norway are constructing the first two CSOVs, aiming for a first-quarter 2025 delivery. Meanwhile, the Vietnamese shipyard, Vard Vung Tau, is building the third and fourth vessels, highlighting Southeast Asia’s crucial role in this ambitious endeavor.

These developments signify ongoing collaboration between Norwegian and Vietnamese maritime industries, showcasing advancements in sustainable marine technology and operations.

