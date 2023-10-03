Indonesia has launched Southeast Asia’s first high-speed train

Indonesia launched Southeast Asia’s first high-speed train on Monday, October 2. A multibillion-dollar project that has been backed by China.

With a top speed of 350 kilometers per hour, the train can cover the 140-kilometer stretch between Jakarta and Bandung in 45 minutes. A trip that until now, has taken three hours by train.

The train has been named Woosh. Each letter of the name is an acronym for words related to time saving, smart operation and reliability in the Indonesian language.

Source: nrk.no