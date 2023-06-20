Norsk Hydro part of offshore solar energy project in Malaysia

Norsk Hydro ASA has signed a letter of intent with offshore floating solar energy technology developer SolarDuck, TNB Renewables Sdn Bhd and TNB Research Sdn Bhdon. The letter was signed Friday, June 16. The deal is to work together on a project that is intended to improve offshore solar energy technology.

The project will consist of a 780 kW floating offshore solar plant located off the coast of Malaysia’s Tioman Island. It is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

Norsk Hydro said its contribution to the project will involve manufacturing and delivering aluminum components for the installation. The firm provided aluminum profiles for the pilot structure in 2021.

“Solar energy is part of the necessary shift to renewable energy. Extruded aluminum solutions are the perfect fit for such installations with their light weight and strength, and the fact that they require little or no maintenance” Bruno D’hondt, senior vice president in Hydro Extrusions stated.

Southeast Asia does not have significant potential for wind energy and a lack of usable land. Many projects are therefore seeking to capture renewable energy offshore by utilizing solar power.

Source: aluminiuminsider.com