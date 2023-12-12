Leckerbaer introducing traditional Danish Christmas cookies in Singapore

Copenhagen-based Leckerbaer, renowned for its Danish pastries, has introduced a Christmas collection of traditional Danish cookies in Singapore. Packed in the brand’s signature blue boxes, the Danish småkager are a seasonal treat straight from Denmark.

The Christmas assortment includes classic flavors such as pear & spice and rum & cherry, alongside innovative options like banoffee, matcha & raspberry and salted caramel. Leckerbaer has also expanded its offerings with a refreshed lineup of tarts and puffs, featuring four new festive flavors.

In addition to cookies and pastries, Leckerbaer presents holiday stocking stuffers, including Dark Chocolate Dipped Vaniljekranse (vanilla almond butter cookies), Passion Glazed Christmas Tree Butter Cookies, Gingerbread Man and Chocolate & Cinnamon Hearts.

The Danish delights are now available at Leckerbaer’s outlets in Isetan Scotts and Keong Saik Road – providing the opportunity for residents and visitors in Singapore to experience the authentic taste of Danish Christmas treats.

Source: epicureasia.com