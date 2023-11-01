Indonesian Culture Night in Sweden 2023

The Indonesian Embassy in Stockholm held the event ‘Indonesian Culture Night 2023’ in Malmö, Sweden on 27 October – an annual event, promoting Indonesian culture to the Swedish community.

200 guests attended the event at ‘Folk Mat & Möten,’ including government officials, diplomats, academics and entrepreneurs. And it is no coincidence that the event took place in Malmö. The city is multicultural and very open to individuals with diverse backgrounds, Chair of Malmö City Council, Carina Nilsson had said.

“It is our hope that events like this will further elevate Indonesia’s recognition in Sweden and across Europe. Furthermore Malmö, being a gateway to Denmark and a connecting point to other European regions, is a strategic importance in regard of boosting access for tourists to come to Indonesia,” she added.

Fika and Jaipong

Indonesian Ambassador to Stockholm, Kamapradipta Isnomo, stressed how promotion of a culture and coffee commodities are the best ways to introduce Indonesia whilst enhancing ‘people-to-people’ contact.

Therefore, the event began with a Fika reception – a Swedish tradition of taking a coffee break during the day. Guests were able to socialize while enjoying Indonesian snacks, Gayo tea and coffee provided by a local Swedish roastery at the event.

Afterwards, the event continued, featuring a diverse range of Indonesian cultures through traditional dances and a gamelan music performance.

Visitors also had the chance of participating in a photo contest which was sponsored by Qatar Airways and ‘Wonderful Indonesia Travel.’ The winners won tickets to visit Indonesia!

“The Indonesian Cultural Night was a resounding success, and attendees expressed their keen interest in visiting Indonesia after experiencing the diversity and uniqueness of Indonesian culture performed during the event,” The Embassy of Indonesia in Stockholm concluded on its website.

Source: Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Stockholm