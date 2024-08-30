Intensified rainfall puts key monitoring stations on alert

In a press release Mekong River Commission Secretariat warns about high water levels.

Persistent and heavy rainfall in northern Thailand and Lao PDR has significantly raised water levels along the Mekong River, with critical stations reaching or nearing flood levels. The most affected areas include Nong Khai, Chiang Khan, and Nakhon Phanom in Thailand, as well as Vientiane and Paksane in Lao PDR.

The Mekong River Commission (MRC) reports that the water level at Nong Khai Station, Thailand, surged to 12.69 meters today, surpassing the flood threshold of 12.2 meters. Similar alarm-level rises were recorded at Chiang Khan (15.03 meters) and Vientiane (12.11 meters).

The river’s elevated levels are attributed to upstream rainfall and water releases from dams in Lao PDR, such as Nam Ou and Nam Khan. Dam storage capacities have nearly maxed out, forcing controlled discharges to prevent overflow. Although discharges have recently decreased, reservoirs remain close to full capacity.

Forecasts suggest that while rainfall may ease, high water levels at stations like Chiang Khan and Nong Khai will persist. Downstream areas, including Paksane and Nakhon Phanom, may experience rising water levels in the coming days, potentially affecting low-lying regions.

In Cambodia and Vietnam, stations remain below alarm levels. The MRC continues to monitor the situation and provides daily updates through its platforms. For more information, click here.