20 dead and more missing in floods in China

At least 20 people have lost their lives and more are missing in floods in Beijing and nearby provinces. President Xi Jinping calls for immediate action.

Several days of heavy rain have forced Chinese authorities to close train stations and evacuate people in vulnerable communities as a result of flooding. This is according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

The areas around China’s capital Beijing and the neighboring province of Hebei are especially affected by the storm.

It started raining in Beijing on Saturday, July 29, and in just 40 hours there was as much rainfall as the country normally has in the whole of July.

Source: nrk.no