Typhoons ravage Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia is currently struggling with powerful typhoons that cost human lives and paralyze infrastructure.

In China’s capital, Beijing, they’ve received over a month’s worth of rain in two days, and the accompanying floods have cost several lives. It is the worst rain in the city in over 100 years.

Several plane and ferry departures are canceled, and neither storms nor downpours are expected to ease in the coming days. Instead, a new typhoon is expected in China in the near future.

The new typhoons come after Southeast Asia was already hit by several rounds last month. Both Malaysia and Hong Kong have been hit hard, while the Philippines is estimating, that this year’s rice production is threatened.

Source: bt.dk