Denmark and Vietnam jointly presented Pathway to net-zero emissions at COP26

On 1 November, the Danish Climate Ambassador Mr. Tomas Anker and the Director-General of the Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority of Vietnam Mr. Hoang Tien Dung opened the highlight event of the Vietnam Energy Outlook Report 2021 in the margins of COP26 in Glasgow.

According to the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam, the report presents a range of green transition scenarios for the energy sector, including a scenario in which Vietnam can be close to net-zero emission in 2060 with an emission peak in 2035.

The UN Climate Change Conference COP26 is the biggest round of climate talks since the 2015 Paris Agreement and the event will run from 31 October until 12 November. The talks are organized under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), an international treaty agreed at the Rio Earth Summit in 1992 to tackle global warming and deal with its effects. It came into force in 1994.