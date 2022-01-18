First DABS Coffee Table Meeting in 2022: Executive Loneliness and the Importance of Building Networks

The Danish Business Association Singapore invites you to join their first DBAS Coffee Table Meeting in 2022: Executive Loneliness and the Importance of Building Networks on 26 January.

More about the event, DBAS writes:

At the first DABS Coffee Table Meeting of 2022, we will start the year by paying attention to our mental wellbeing.

Isolation and working in silos underscore most of the challenges facing professionals right now. Due to the lack of socializing and external perspectives, organizations working from home often struggle to come up with new and innovative solutions. That’s why networking organizations have become the answer for so many. When professionals build networks outside of their organization with the right people, they create a safe space where ideas are discussed, challenges shared, and solutions uncovered. This inevitably benefits both them and their companies.

In this inspirational session, Nick Jonsson, co-founder of EGN, Asia’s largest Peer Network for Executives & Business Owners, will show you why building networks can be the difference between success and failure. He will give you an insider’s view of the mental wellbeing challenges professionals are experiencing but not talking about. You’ll hear his personal story of executive loneliness and how having a personal network for him was lifesaving. You will also learn how a professional network can propel your career.

Outcomes:

Understand why building a professional network is crucial to your career growth

Be inspired to learn new ways to add value to your organization

Know how to choose the right network for your goals

See how building a personal network enhance your mental wellbeing

Take the initiative to upskill themselves

Feel motivated to build useful relationships outside of their organizations

