Nordic businesses in Vietnam to be awarded

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (NordCham Vietnam) is to hold the “Nordic Business Awards 2022” on Friday, 28 October 2022 at Sofitel Saigon Plaza, HCM City, Vietnam.

“The 2022 NordCham business awards will showcase the best that Nordic companies have to offer and highlight their contribution to innovative, sustainable, and inclusive business in Vietnam,” NordCham Chairman Thue Quist Thomasen said.

This year, the awards will be categorized in to six different groups, including “Green Business of the Year”, “Best Sustainable Business Initiative (SME)”, “Best Talent Development Strategy”, “Most Innovative Project”, “Work the Nordic Way (Diversity & Inclusion)”, and “Nordic Growth,” reported Vietnam News.

NordCham Chairman Tomasen also added that he expected the awarding event to create more potential opportunities as well as”attract even more companies from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden to invest and do business in Vietnam in 2023.”

Source: https://vietnamnews.vn/bizhub/1347464/outstanding-nordic-enterprises-in-viet-nam-honoured.html