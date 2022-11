The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur announced that a joint contingency exercise involving the Nordic embassies had been hosted at the Norwegian Ambassador’s residence.

The event had resulted in the Norwegian Embassy’s refamiliarization of the contingency plans and thereby allowed for the strengthening of the its crisis preparedness.

The Embassy thanked the Embassy of Sweden in Kuala Lumpur and Embassy of Finland in Kuala Lumpur for their cooperation.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/NorwegianEmbassyKL/