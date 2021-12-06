The 3rd Edition of Nordic Film Festival returns to Singapore with 10 films from Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden exclusively shown at The Projector from 15 December to 25 December.

Nordic Film Festival is jointly presented by the Embassy of Denmark in Singapore, Embassy of Finland in Singapore – Suomen suurlähetystö Singaporessa, the Embassy of Iceland in Tokyo, the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Singapore, and the Embassy of Sweden in Singapore.

More about the festival the organizers say:

Come discover a full line-up of award-winning films including the prestigious Palme d’Or, Oscar submissions, and Golden Globes nominations with stories that present life in the North and the diversity and character of its people. From feel-good documentaries to dark comedies, poignant refugee narratives, or gripping true-story thrillers, we’ve got you covered!

Find more information about the festival here