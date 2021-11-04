Record high number of Danish companies to take part in 4th China International Import Expo 

Denmark will be represented by a record-high number of companies at the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China between 5-10 November 2021.

Soren Falck, head of the Danish delegation to the CIIE said in a recent interview with Xinhua that Denmark will be represented by more than 30 companies which is a record high and the area of Denmark’s national pavilion will reach 500 square meters compared to 300 square meters last year, China.org writes

“It is the largest pavilion Denmark has ever constructed in China,” he said.

Lise Walbom, CEO of Food Nation said, “We have a close collaboration with a broad range of stakeholders in China.” Food Nation is the official marketing organization for Danish food.

“This is, of course, a foundation for continuously meeting the expectations of the Chinese consumers and business partners within food safety,” she added.

One of the Danish companies participating is LEGO. The popular small LEGO bricks can be found all over the world with 737 stores worldwide, of which 292 are in China. Last month during China’s National Day holiday, LEGO Group opened its world’s largest flagship store in Guangzhou as the company continues to expand in the Asian country.

On the participation of CIIE, Niels B. Christiansen, CEO of the LEGO Group, says to Media Shine that the company has seen very strong returns brought by its previous participation at the CIIE as it offers a dialogue platform with local partners and government. Niels B. Christiansen says that the expo showed China’s opening-up and improving the business environment, which encourages foreign companies to further invest, develop and innovate there.

According to Niels B. Christiansen, the Danish toy production company has opened more than 40 branded stores in China in the first half of 2021. The company expects to cover 85 Chinese cities with 300 stores by the end of this year.

Paul Huang, Senior Vice President of the LEGO Group and General Manager of LEGO China, says to Shine that the “CIIE is a good platform to introduce new products, technologies, and services, adding that the company’s products showcased in the past expos have received “successful results.”