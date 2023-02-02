IKEA to launch VARMBLIXT collection highlighting unique possibility of light

The Swedish furniture retailer, IKEA, together with Rotterdam based designer Sabine Marcelis will launch the VARMBLIXT collection that explores the emotional possibilities of light at home in Spring 2023.

The collection will feature different items such as sculptural lighting objects, serve wares, rugs, and more.

“Together, IKEA and Sabine Marcelis have created emotional designs. These products create a positive experience in the home, amplified by light, “Chiara Ripalti, IKEA Product Design Developer said.

According to IKEA’s site, Sabine Marcelis has been experimenting with her point of view on design from making sculptural lamps or exploring how sunlight moves through glass.

“It’s about showcasing what a material or combinations of materials can be, so that it grabs your attention, and you want to take a closer look,” she added.

Source: https://www.ikea.com/us/en/new/varmblixt-collection-coming-soon-pub1850ba50