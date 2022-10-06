Cinnamon bun is perfect for Fika

Sweet baked doughs filled with a cinnamon-sugar filling, “Cinnamon bun” or “cinnamon rolls” are believed to have originated in Sweden.

On 4 October of every year, it is the Swedish national day, “Cinnamon Bun Day.”

According to evidence, Swedes love making and eating their “kanelbullar” as they consume approximately 15 million cinnamon buns per year.

It might be a great idea to grab one or bake some of the sweet to enjoy it with your coffee during your “Fika” time.

Plus, Fika can be more cozy with tunes from Spotify’s “Fika” playlist.

Kanelbullens Dag!