Join Multi-Chamber Connecting Eastern Seaboard in Pattaya

The Thai-Finnish Chamber Of Commerce (TFCC) invites you to join the Multi-Chamber Connecting Eastern Seaboard of 2023 in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand. The event will be held on Friday, 15 December 2023 at Avani Pattaya.

The Entrance fee for members is 900 THB and 1800 THB for non-members. The price includes buffet food, soft drinks, cider, beer, and wine.

Avani Pattaya also grants special room rates for anyone interested in accommodation. You can visit TFCC’s website for more information and booking.