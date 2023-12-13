Join the Singapore International Music Competition Winners Gala with Scandinavian prizes

The Singapore International Music Competition is back again for young pianists and violinists around the world to show off their skills.

Furthermore, the participants will get to showcase their performances on an international platform when the Singapore International Music Competition Winners Gala Concert and Award Ceremony takes place on 26 December at the Esplanade Recital Studio at Theatres on the Bay.

“Join us for a night filled with mesmerizing performances, stunning melodies and unforgettable moments!” the Embassy of Finland in Singapore writes on its Facebook. Lastly, the embassy stresses that the artists have a chance to ‘perform at the Emäsalo Music Festival in Finland and receive masterclasses from Finnish classical music artists.’

But there’s more to it. Besides the Finnish prize contribution, the winner will also receive digital CD distribution and publishing, as well as getting masterclasses and concert performances all over Europe and Asia.

To see the total list of prizes or to get more info, check out simcsg.com.

Source: Embassy of Finland in Singapore