Swedish winter market to be held in Hong Kong

Experience of Swedish winter will be brought to people in Hong Kong on 1-2 December 2023. The event will feature Swedish winter market and creative workshops like gingerbread decoration and gift wrapping workshops as well as grant opportunities for children to meet Santa.

Swedish Winter 2023 is the collaboration of the Swedish Chamber of Commerce, the Consulate General of Sweden in Hong Kong, and the chamber’s members.

There will be several Swedish brands participating such as Volvo, J-Heath, The Swedish Shop HK, Business Sweden, Ceannis, Weet Art Bakery, Tepe, Infifabs, Haustage, and Thule.

If you are in Lee Tung Avenue in Wan Chai, Hong Kong, feel free to join the event. There is no entering fee nor registration needed.