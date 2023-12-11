Laufey and friends delivers Christmas singles for fans to enjoy during festive season

Icelandic-Chinese jazz artist Laufey put out many Christmas singles in which she sang solo and collaborated with fellow artists like dodie and Norah Jones, so her fans could listen to while enjoying the festive season. The tracks included the newly recorded “Winter Wonderland,” “A Very Laufey Holiday,” and “Christmas With You.”

In “Winter Wonderland,” Laufey collaborated with the Swedish music streaming platform, making it “Spotify Singles Holiday.” The artist beautifully delivered the song in her own unique style, but at the same time was able to keep its classic charms.

She completely let herself and her love for Christmas free in making “A Very Laufey Holiday” consisting of three different songs; “Christmas Dreaming,” “The Christmas Waltz,” and “Love To Keep Me Warm.”

“Christmas Dreaming” has a slow, dreamy melody filled with violin and piano sounds. Its lyrics that said “The happy season is here, so I’m doing my Christmas dreaming a little early this year,” could resonate with people who put their Christmas tree up on the first of December best because “why keep your excitement at bay?” when you could begin the celebration early.

Special fantasies of “frosted window panes,” “candles gleaming inside,” and “candy cane on the tree” were painted clearly in the next song, “The Christmas Waltz.” The song also has children’s voices singing along with the artist about the cliche found in all Christmas-theme songs.

“It’s that time of year when the world falls in love. Every song you hear seems to say Merry Christmas, may your New Year dreams come true.”

However, some cliche could be heart-warming for the souls, therefore in “Christmas Waltz,” Laufey wrote “And this song of mine in three quarter time, wishes you and yours the same thing too.”

The last song of “A Very Laufey Holiday,” single is “Love To Keep Me Warm.” It has a beautiful piano-sound opening and a more upbeat rhythm than the first two. In this song, Laufey collaborated with dodie, an artist known for her affecting, intimate singing style. They highlighted the moments of loved ones’ spending a quality time together during the Christmas season.

Previously, Laufey tweeted on her Twitter (X) account back in 2020 that “All I want is to collab with Norah Jones.” Three years later, her wish came true as she and her nine-time GRAMMY Winner idol, Norah Jones released their “Christmas With You” single together.

It included two songs which were “Have Yourself A Merry Christmas” and the newly written “Better Than Snow.” Both artists harmonized and sang these tracks in an acoustic version, creating two of the calmest songs to play along while you are chilling at home.

According to Spotify, Laufey has received 757M streams and 35.5M listeners from 184 countries this year. Laufey is known for her talent in making the new-era jazz that speaks right to younger generations’ hearts as well as connect with older ones.

For this Christmas season, fans who enjoy her other hits like “Beautiful Stranger,” “Valentine,” “From The Start,” and many more could rejoice over the new special singles.

“It’s that time of year when the world falls in love…” so feel free to add these tracks to your festive playlist and fill your home with cheers and joy!