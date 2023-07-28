Join NordCham event to learn about latest update on Philippines

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (NordCham Philippines) invites you to join the event, “Latest Updates on the Situation in the Philippines” on 9 August 2023 at KMC One Ayala, Makati, in Metro Manila, the Philippines.

The event’s speaker is Greg Wyatt, the Director of Business Intelligence. He and his team will provide an insightful overview of the most significant developments in the Philippines over the past month.

According to NordCham Philippines, topics including safety and security updates, a brief economic overview, and a discussion on key issues in the country’s political economy will be covered.

The event will be in a hybrid format. Participants can attend in person or virtually through Zoom. The Zoom login details will be sent before the event’s start time.

For anyone interested to attend, please register and submit a list of questions if you have it here.

Source: NordCham Philippines