Join NordCham’s BDO Financeluent Series: Relevant Programmes in Times of Covid-19

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines invites you to join their BDO Financeluent Series: Relevant Programmes in Times of Covid-19 on 27 July.

More about the event:

When the pandemic hit global economies, in early 2020, no one was prepared. There is disaster preparedness for natural catastrophes but none for a viral pandemic affecting millions across the globe. All of sudden many organizations were looking into their risk management practices and insurance policies that would somehow offer a measure of relief from pandemic related losses on several key fronts:

• Human Resource

• Corporate Governance response

• Cyber Security as the workforce is now working remotely

• Business Interruption

NordCham Philippines invites you to attend the BDO Financeluent Series: Relevant Programmes in Times of COVID19 with invited speaker Ms. Jocelyn Lee Villaluz, Assistant Vice-President of BDO Insurance Brokers, Inc.

This event is happening on 27 July 2021, from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM. Registration will close July 27, 2021, at 12:00 NN

Participation Fee: The event is free for NordCham Members, Non-Members: 500PHP

Find more information and sign up here