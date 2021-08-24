NordCham Philippines presents a guide to Visa applications and travel exemptions 

In recent weeks, applying for a Visa to enter the Philippines or just travel to the country has gone through many changes. These regulations and procedures have changed so often that people are getting confused about how to go about them.

NordCham Philippines, as well as other chambers and associations, has been getting inquiries regarding this. There is a growing concern within the business community about the effects the travel restrictions, and visa application procedures will have on their businesses.

Therefore, NordCham PH has invited Analyn Cauinian, Visa Manager, and Lorenzo Miguel Timan, Visa Services Assistant Manager at Kittelson & Carpo Consulting, Inc., to guide you through the application process for an AEP, 9G visa, and travel exemption with government agencies concerned.

NordCham PH encourages you to join them on 31 August 2021, from 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM, to get a better understanding of the procedures and restrictions as well as be able to have your questions answered by people who process these requirements regularly.

Find more information and sign up here