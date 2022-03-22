Join NordCham Philippines in celebrating the Nordic Sustainability Awards Night 

Join the Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines in celebrating the Nordic Sustainability Awards Night on 24 March.

More about the event, NordCham Philippines writes:

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines wants to inspire as many people as possible on Sustainability, an area where the Nordic countries are globally leading. Therefore, we have decided to make our Nordic Sustainability Awards Night on 24 March, starting at 6:00 PM, free of charge.

Join us to celebrate the winners and learn from some of the leading companies on Sustainability in the Philippines.

Purchase a raffle ticket, and you may get a chance to win one of the raffle prizes, including a roundtrip ticket to any Europe destination courtesy of Turkish Airlines.

NOMINATION​

The award nominations are open to companies with Nordic affiliations through ownership or an ongoing partnership with a Nordic company or membership with NordCham Philippines. The nomination is to be based on performance in 2021 only. Any person can nominate the company, however, it is usually a company representative, as the nomination form requires significant company information to be filled out accurately. Each category has different criteria.

PRELIMINARY SELECTION​

Nomination forms are reviewed by the awards secretariat. All qualified submissions will be notified and prepared for the next phase of the evaluation process. Entries that do not meet the base criteria will be advised accordingly.​ The awards secretariat may schedule a Zoom or telephone interview with all qualified shortlisted candidates to gain first-hand information and a Q&A opportunity with nominees if deemed necessary. ​

JUDGING CONSENSUS​

A comprehensive report containing the inputs gained from the submitted documents will be presented to the panel of judges for final selection. The awards are given at the sole discretion of the panel of judges.​

WINNERS CONFIRMATION​

The outcome of the judging consensus is private and confidential, and results are notified to the respective nominees via phone call and email. The secretariat will prepare all winners with the necessary arrangements in attending the Awards Night. The official winners’ list is only disclosed on the day of the official awards ceremony.​

Find more information here