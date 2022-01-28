NordCham Philippines and partners to bring insight on the Philippines property market

NordCham Philippines has partnered with Leechiu Property Consultants, Inc. to bring you insights on the Philippines property market in their event titled ‘Philippines Real Estate Outlook 2022’ on 3 February.

More about the event, NordCham Philippines writes:

The Philippine real estate sector has shown resiliency throughout the pandemic. Last year, we have seen signs of recovery with the office sector reaching 540,000 sqm of demand, up by almost 40% from 2020 numbers. As the industry continues to adapt, we see more stability and optimism for 2022.

Leechiu Property Consultants is the leading real estate advisor in the Philippines. Their views are sought after by the business community and the government, including captains of industry and policymakers.

Speakers:

David Leechiu, CEO

Roy Amado Golez Jr., Director for Research & Consultancy

Mikko Barranda, Director for Commercial Leasing

Find more information and sign up here