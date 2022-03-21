Ambassador Ann Mawe attended the EU-Mekong Cooperation Conference

On 16 March, Sweden’s Ambassador to Vietnam Ann Mawe attended the EU-Mekong Cooperation Conference held in Hanoi.

According to the Ambassador, the conference was highly informative in many areas including the challenges and opportunities in the Delta and exploring how international partners can support sustainable and inclusive development and green growth.

Moreover, the Ambassador notes that the Stockholm Environment Institute also participated and discussed “Team Europe and Mekong cooperation”.

About the Conference, the European Union in Vietnam highlighted that in a keynote address from EU headquarters in Brussels, Mr. Gunnar Wiegand, Managing Director for Asia-Pacific at the European External Action Service, said:

“The EU would like to strengthen our involvement with the Mekong sub-region, and this conference can provide useful inputs for our further reflection. We will continue to promote public and private green investments in the Mekong sub-region and support sustainable and just development and post-COVID-19 recovery of the region.”

EU Ambassador to Vietnam Mr. Giorgio Aliberti said: “Many global challenges come together in the Mekong, making it an interesting place for developing solutions in the field of climate action, water security, clean energy, agriculture, transport, and infrastructure, among others, all areas where the EU has something to offer to our regional partners in line with our Indo-Pacific Strategy and our more recently launched Global Gateway initiative for sustainable infrastructure development and connectivity.”