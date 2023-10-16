Join NordCham’s ‘Women in Business’ Committee in Indonesia

NordCham Indonesia earlier this year created a ‘platform to support management-level women in Nordic companies in Indonesia.’ Now they’re getting ready to prepare for upcoming events and ideas to execute – and you can play a role in that.

The next event takes place on 18 October from 8.30 am in Jakarta, and participants will discuss what activities the committee wants to do in the future.

Ideas could be initiatives such as finding inspiring speakers to come share insight and information, creating workshops or to join events alongside with other organisations – just to mention a couple.

So if you wish to play a role or you have many ideas to share, you should definitely consider joining – and you can register and find more information through this link.

NordCham got inspired to establish this platform after seeing how it succeeded for SwedCham in India. There, they have put together a solid community, who aims to educate themselves and others on gender issues and gaps in the business world, and thereby create a positive change through projects and collaborations with many companies. You can read more about it here.