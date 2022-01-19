Swede reportedly attacked and threatened for no reason while enjoying a beer on Pattaya Beach

A Swedish man was reportedly attacked and threatened for no reason by two Thai men while he was enjoying a beer on Pattaya Beach on 14 January.

Pattaya News writes that the 49-year-old Swede filed a police report following the incident where he stated that he had been “chilling and sitting alone, drinking beer and relaxing on Pattaya Beach” when a young Thai man approached him and immediately slapped him for no reason. The Swede said that a second Thai man came and started yelling at him to leave the beach while threatening him physically.

“I was upset but decided to flee and file a police report,” the Swedish man told Pattaya Police.

According to the Swedish man, the incident was completely unmotivated.

“I have no idea why these men attacked me and chased me away. I did nothing wrong, I’ve never met these men before, I didn’t say a single word to them or start a problem. The beach is public for everyone and I wasn’t causing any issues, just sitting alone relaxing,” he said.

The Swedish man showed Pattaya Police officers where on Pattaya Beach it had happened and officers have been looking for the suspects while also checking CCTV in the area.