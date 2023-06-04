Community news / Denmark / Norway / Sweden / Thailand

Join seminar “The Next Phase of EU-Thailand Free Trade Negotiation”

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by the EABC.

The European Association for Business and Commerce in Thailand (EABC) invites you to join the Luncheon Seminar on “The Next Phase of EU-Thailand Free Trade Negotiation” which will be hold on Friday, 9 June 2023 from 11 AM to 2 PM at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand.

The keynote speakers include the Ambassador of European Union Delegation to the Kingdom of Thailand H. E. Mr. David Daly, Director General of Trade Negotiations from Ministry of Commerce Mrs. Auramon Supthaweethum, and Senior Advisor of Thailand Development Research institute (TDRI) Dr. Wisarn Pupphavesa.

They will discuss various topics related to this agreement, including the objectives and timeline, key issues and challenges in the negotiation process, and the benefits and impact of the Free Trade Agreement, according to the EABC.

For more information, please go to: https://www.eabc-thailand.org/…/eabc-luncheon-seminar…/

