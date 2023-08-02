Jubilee book celebrates Dansk-Thai Forening’s 70th Anniversary

Dansk-Thai Forening – Danish-Thai Society celebrated in 2021 the 70th Anniversary of the founding of the society with the publication of the book “Dansk-Thai Forening – 70 års jubilæum 2021” by Vice-President of Dansk-Thai Forening, Susi Alsfelt Riise-Knudsen.

The author takes us through 400 years of Danish-Thai relations in a comprehensive but brief and entertaining style. This takes up the first half of the book. The second half is dedicated to the 70 years of activity of the Society since it was formed in Copenhagen on the 8 February 1951 by a group of distinguished Danes who had been holding important positions in Thailand during the years of the 2nd World War but had now retired in Denmark.

Initially, the society was exclusively for “old-timers” but after a few years, an annual general meeting showed that a majority of the members wanted to offer membership also to others with a relevant interest in Thailand. New winds were blowing and you cannot help smiling when Susi Alsfelt Riise-Knudsen in a straight forward way writes that “this unfortunately made some of the old-timers pack up and leave.”

The second half of the book tells many details of the society and its activities over the years that few people know today. It is historical source material.

The physical book of 76 pages costs only 200 Danish kroner. In Denmark, people may buy a pdf file version of the book for 150 Danish kroner via Mobile pay 30257. When the money is in the account the book will be sent to the email address indicated. If in doubt, please contact the society through its website: https://dansk-thai-forening.dk/

The book is in Danish language and the pdf version available for purchase is in a low resolution format that makes it not possible to translate it into English via any of the online available tools. If you buy the physical book, your smartphone may translate page by page using google camera translate.

ScandAsia is requesting a translatable version in pdf format from the Danish-Thai Society that will display the layout of the book – which will be lost in the translation, but then you have the original pdf file for reference. If you wish to be notified when this version is available for purchase, please email [email protected]